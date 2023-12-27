Barcelona slap €100 million asking price on Manchester United target - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly contemplating the sale of Brazilian forward Raphinha, who has been on Manchester United's radar for a while. Despite a promising debut season at Camp Nou, speculation about his future has intensified.

The 27-year-old made the switch to Barca from Leeds United in 2022 for a reported €58 million and has been a regular feature for Xavi's side. His contributions for the current season include three goals and five assists from 14 league appearances.

These numbers may not necessarily be world-class but this has not deterred the Blaugrana from setting a hefty price tag of €100 million for the winger. According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Raphinha's potential exit in 2024 has gained some credibility due to the Catalans' apparent openness to negotiate.

Despite the Brazilian's reluctance to leave the Spanish club, the financial windfall of a substantial offer might compel Barca to nudge him towards the exit. Their current stance on Raphinha is said to have undergone a significant shift from their previous one, where the Brazilian was seen as an indispensable part of the team.

The report from Sport also claims that the winger has admirers at Manchester United, who are looking to offload Jadon Sancho this January. The Red Devils seem to have earmarked Raphinha as a replacement, although Barca's massive €100 million price tag may stall their advances.

Julen Lopetegui eyes Manchester United move with specific Barcelona duo in mind: Reports

Former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly setting his sights on the managerial position at Manchester United. However, his interest comes with a caveat: the acquisition of Barcelona talents Ferran Torres and Alejandro Balde.

This revelation from El Nacional (via Daily Post) suggests that Lopetegui is not just looking for a change in scenery but is also keen on reshaping the Red Devils' squad. The Spanish tactician believes that Torres and Balde could be instrumental in revitalizing the dressing room at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, is facing scrutiny following a less-than-stellar first half of the season. With the team struggling in sixth place in the Premier League and having exited the Champions League, the pressure is mounting on the Dutch coach.

Lopetegui might not have to wait too long to take charge at the club. If Ten Hag fails to galvanize his players in the coming months, his reign at Old Trafford could well come to a premature end.