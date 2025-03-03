Barcelona slap staggering €150m price tag on key player amid interest from Saudi giants: Reports 

According to Fichajes.net, Barcelona have slapped a €150 million asking price on Raphinha amid interest from Saudi Pro League clubs. Raphinha, who joined Barcelona from Leeds in 2022, has been an integral part of the club's uptick in form this season.

The Brazilian winger is currently having one of the best seasons of his career. He has scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists in 39 games for La Blaugrana this term.

Under the tutelage of Xavi Hernandez, Raphinha was almost on the verge of exit at the Catalan club as he struggled to find his footing. His impressive performances under new manager Hansi Flick haven’t gone unnoticed, as he has been a subject of interest for clubs in the Middle East.

Given Raphinha’s current form and how he has played a key role in La Blaugrana's ascent to the top of the LaLiga table, it’s a no-brainer that the club would consider him an important player in their future projects. The club's board are aware of the increasing interest in the 28-year-old and are keen to do everything possible to ward off intending poachers.

To that end, they have placed a huge financial demand on the player’s suitors, as they are under no obligation to sell him. However, the above-mentioned source claims that Barcelona would consider parting ways with Raphinha if the established valuation is met.

Barca signed Raphinha from Leeds for a reported fee of €58 million. His current market value is €80 million as per Transfermarkt.

Barcelona plotting €45 million move for Arsenal star – Reports

In another report, Hansi Flick's side are interested in signing Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli in the summer transfer window. Martinelli has been one of the standout players at the Emirates Stadium in recent seasons.

The Brazil international primarily plays as a left winger but can also function in wide areas as well as a center forward. While Martinelli is currently on the sidelines due to injury, Barca have shown interest in the 23-year-old and are set to table an offer of €45 million for his signature, according to Fichajes.net.

Apart from the financial offer, the Spanish giants would also be willing to include a player in the deal to facilitate the transfer of Martinelli. Adding to the intrigue, the reports also claimed that Arsenal would be willing to sell Martinelli if they receive an offer higher than his market value.

Martinelli’s current market value is €55 million as per Transfermarkt. Thus, it remains to be seen if the Gunners will accept Barcelona’s reported offer for their 23-year-old winger.

