Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany tells midfielder to listen to transfer offers this summer: Reports 

Barcelona's director of football, Mateu Alemany, has reportedly informed midfielder Franck Kessie to find a new club. He wants the Ivory Coast star to listen to offers coming in this summer as he is no longer a part of Xavi's project.

As per a report in El Nacional, Kessie could leave Barcelona after holding talks with the board, who have urged him to find a new club. He is willing to listen to offers but will not jump into a decision unless he gets a suitable deal.

Inter Milan have offered to sign him in a swap deal, but Barcelona have rejected their three offers so far. The Italian side are willing to exchange the midfielder for Joaquin Correa, Denzel Dumfries, or Marcelo Brozovic.

Liverpool have also been linked with the midfielder, but he is no longer their top target. Tottenham Hotspur have also previously shown interest in the Ivory Coast star and could reignite their interest.

Barcelona star wants to stay at the club

Frank Kessie previously stated that he had no plans to leave Barcelona in the summer. He wants to do well at the club and is desperate to fight for his place under Xavi.

The former AC Milan star signed a four-year deal when he joined for free last summer. He said in March (via Football Espana):

“Every player wants to play and when you do, you feel very happy. When you play, you have to give everything for the team, from the first to the last minute, and that’s what I try to do.”

He added:

“When you hear your name in another country, it means that you have proven everything there. That’s the first thing you have to see. That’s why I’m happy because many teams wanted me in Italy, but here I have signed a four-year contract and I am a Barca player. I have only been here for one season and I see myself here for many years.”

Xavi is said to be a big fan of Keisse but the club are in desperate need to sell players as they need to raise funds before spending.

