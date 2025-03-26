Barcelona star has €80 million release clause as Arsenal and Manchester United show interest - Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United could have the chance to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong for €80m this summer, according to TBR Football via Football Espana. The Dutch midfielder's contract with the Catalans runs until 2026, but the club is already planning to hand him a new deal.

De Jong has wrestled his way back into Hansi Flick's plans of late and has been indispensable for the LaLiga giants so far. Barcelona are pleased with his efforts and want to tie him down to a new deal.

Sporting manager Deco, however, is planning to insert an €80m release clause in the new contract. It is a strategy similar to the one used for Ronald Araujo's renewal, which will make De Jong more affordable for Premier League clubs.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old and are also in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer. The Gunners have endured another disappointing campaign under Mikel Arteta and are trailing in the title race.

Changes are in order in the summer, and a new midfielder remains high on their agenda. The north London side are likely to bid adieu to Thomas Partey and Jorginho this year, with both players' contracts up at the end of this season.

Arsenal could move for De Jong to address the position, although the final decision will rest with the player. The Dutchman has registered two goals and one assist from 29 games across competitions for Barcelona this season.

Will Arsenal battle Barcelona for a Liverpool forward?

Frenkie de Jong

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Luis Diaz, according to Football 365. The Colombian forward is a long-term target for Barcelona, who are planning to strengthen their left-forward position this summer.

The Catalans have an enviable attack at their disposal, but remain eager for upgrades. Diaz's recent form has apparently convinced the LaLiga giants, who are eyeing a move this year.

The 28-year-old has registered 13 goals and five assists from 42 games across competitions this season for Liverpool. He is under contract until 2027 and is likely to cost a premium fee.

That could be an issue for Barcelona, who remain in financial distress. Arsenal, meanwhile, are ready to take advantage of the situation.

The Gunners are planning to pay a significant fee to prise Diaz away from Anfield and are already moving forward with negotiations. Diaz was previously keen to move to LaLiga this summer, but could end up at the Emirates instead.

