Barcelona star agrees to join Serie A newcomers in surprise move: Reports

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona star Sergi Roberto has agreed to join Serie A newcomers Como. The Spaniard had been with the Catalan club throughout his footballing career so far but has now agreed to join fellow La Masia graduate Cesc Fabregas in Italy.

Fabregas, who previously played alongside the versatile full-back at Barca, is the manager of Como and has used his connections to bring in talent this window. Roberto will add to a star-studded lineup in north Italy that features veterans like Raphael Varane and Pepe Reina in what looks to be a tough debut campaign.

Fabregas, a World Cup and European Championship winner, enjoyed a successful career that saw him feature for Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona, AS Monaco, and Como before he took over as the latter's manager.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Roberto made 373 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 19 goals and setting up a further 43. He helped the team to two UEFA Champions League titles, seven La Ligas and six Copa del Rey wins.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick pleased with the team at his disposal

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is pleased with the team at his disposal. The German tactician took the reigns at the Spanish giants this summer after club legend Xavi Hernandez was sacked.

Speaking to the press before his side took on Valencia in their opening La Liga fixture, Flick proudly declared (via FC Barcelona's official website):

"I believe in this team. There is a great atmosphere and everyone knows what they have to do. We are a strong team with a quality in possession and without it. We are working continuously towards winning,"

Barcelona went on to win the game against Valencia 2-1 thanks to a brace from Robert Lewandowski. The Blaugrana next face Athletic Bilbao and will be keen to build on to their opening weekend's win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback