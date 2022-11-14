 Barcelona star Ansu Fati involved in an accident; accompanies motorist to the hospital - Reports 

Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati was involved in an accident, Spanish journalist Rodrigo Gonzalez has reported (via Carrusel Deportivo). The forward had a collision with a motorcyclist while parking his car and accompanied him to the hospital.

As per the aforementioned report, Barcelona winger Fati found himself involved in a traffic incident. A motorcyclist crossed the Spanish international while he was trying to park his car in the Catalonian capital and hit him. Fati came out of the incident unscathed, but the motorcyclist did not have such great luck.

It has been reported that the motorcyclist endured a broken ankle in the aftermath of the accident. The Barcelona forward went to the hospital with the motorcyclist to keep him company and understand the nature and extent of the biker’s injury.

Fati, who is at his best on the left wing, has made 14 appearances for the Blaugrana in La Liga this season, starting only thrice. He has scored thrice and claimed three assists in the Spanish top flight so far.

Fati also appeared in six Champions League group-stage games for Barca, but could not open his goalscoring account.

Ansu Fati’s father claims Barcelona forward is “reborn” after earning Spain World Cup call-up

Spain coach Luis Enrique has picked Ansu Fati in his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The young forward has been left ecstatic with his selection and believes his reward for overcoming injury-related hurdles has finally arrived.

— @sport Ansu Fati knows that shining at the World Cup is the perfect opportunity to show the world that he's back. Ansu Fati knows that shining at the World Cup is the perfect opportunity to show the world that he's back.— @sport https://t.co/VmJzI6E7we

After Fati’s selection, his father spoke to the press, revealing that his son was over the moon about his call-up. He told Cope (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Ansu, who was training at the moment the squad was announced, called us on the phone shouting, he was very happy, his reward has arrived.

“Yesterday we almost didn’t sleep wondering if he would go or not. We did not know anything, we had our hearts almost in our mouths. If you see him today, it’s like he’s reborn.”

He concluded by saying:

“He’s doing well. Truly. Ansu has suffered but for some time he’s been well. He did preseason and since he started the season he’s had no trouble with his knee or muscular injuries. He’s working at 100 percent at Barca. He knows where he is and what he wants to do.”

The 20-year-old has featured in four games for Spain so far, scoring once.

