Barcelona star blocking their move to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly facing a tough time convincing Ansu Fati to leave and the Spaniard's refusal has stalled their move for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford. The Catalan side cannot sign a player without getting a footballer off their books and are facing a race against time.

As per a report in TBR Football, Barcelona have informed Rashford that they can only sign him once they offload Fati. The former Brighton & Hove Albion loanee is not a part of Hansi Flick's plans at the club but is refusing to leave.

The youngster was handed the #10 jersey after Lionel Messi left the club in 2021. However, things have not panned out as planned as injuries have hindered his progress and he has lost his place in the matchday squad.

Trending

Rashford has also failed to get himself on the pitch for Manchester United under Ruben Amorim and the Englishman has admitted that he is ready for the next step in his career. He told Henry Winter

“For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps. When I leave it's going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person. If I know that a situation is already bad I'm not going to make it worse. I've seen how other players have left in the past and I don't want to be that person. When I leave I'll make a statement and it will be from me.”

Barcelona are working to convince Ansu Fati to leave, but Hansi Flick has confirmed that he will be helping the Spaniard in training as he has worked hard on improving himself.

Barcelona target told to improve at Manchester United by Ruben Amroim

Ruben Amorim has insisted that he would not pick Marcus Rashford in his Manchester United squad unless the Englishman does well in training. He stated that the forward was not showing commitment and added that he would prefer playing his 63-year-old coach over the Barcelona target if needed.

He said via BBC:

"It's always the same reason - the training, the way I see a footballer should do in life. It's every day, every detail. If things don't change, I will not change. It's the same situation for every player, if you do the maximum and right things we can use every player. You can see on the bench we miss a bit of pace on the bench, but I would put [Manchester United goalkeeper coach Jorge] Vital before a player who doesn't give the maximum every day."

Apart from the Catalan side, Rashford was linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, and AC Milan but a move has not materialized.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback