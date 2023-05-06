Barcelona star close to agreeing terms for surprise loan move to Bundesliga - Reports

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has agreed to join Bundesliga club Union Berlin on loan ahead of the 2023-24 season, according to Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo.

Dest joined the La Liga giants from Dutch club Ajax for an initial sum of €21 million in 2020. However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for the right-back, although he has made 72 appearances across competitions for the team.

After falling out of favor under Xavi last season, Dest joined AC Milan on loan for the 2022-23 season. He has found playing time hard to come by with the Rossoneri, amassing just 632 minutes of action across competitions.

It is worth noting that the Dutch-born USA international has not featured for the Serie A giants since January. Hence, Milan are unlikely to exercise their option to make his loan move permanent for €20 million.

Dest could fight for his place at Barcelona next season as the Catalonian outfit do not have a specialist right-back. However, the Dutchman does not have a place in Xavi's plans, according to the aforementioned source.

The Blaugrana are expected to offload the right-back this summer as they look to balance their books. Another loan move thus appears to be on the cards for the former Ajax defender.

As per the report, Union Berlin are edging closer to agreeing a deal to sign Dest on loan this summer. The Bundesliga club are said to have already reached an agreement with the player over the move.

The deal now relies on Union Berlin qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. They are third in the Bundesliga with 56 points from 30 games, sitting six points behind toppers Bayern Munich.

Dest will be determined to get his career back on track in Berlin. He has a contract with Barcelona until 2025, but it is unclear if he has a future at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona in market for new right-back

Barcelona have used Jules Kounde, who is primarily a central defender, at right-back for most of the season. They are said to be keen to relieve the Frenchman of the full-back duties by bringing in a new player in the position this summer.

Hence, the Blaugrana have been credited with an interest in a host of right-backs recently. They have been linked with a move for Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, who has fallen out of favor under Pep Guardiola and is currently on loan at Bayern Munich.

Xavi has reportedly asked the La Liga giants to ramp up their efforts to sign Villarreal's Juan Foyth. Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier is also an option for the Camp Nou outfit, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Poll : 0 votes