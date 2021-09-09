Barcelona star considering exit ahead of crucial talks with Joan Laporta - Reports

Sergi Roberto is reportedly considering leaving Barcelona. The Spaniard's contract is expiring at the end of the season and could walk away from the club on a free transfer.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Sergi Roberto is unsure about his future at Barcelona and is unwilling to commit his future to the club unless he knows the plans set for him.

The report claims Sergi Roberto already has offers on his table and will consider them before penning a new deal. Other reports suggest he has been in talks with the club regarding a new two-year contract with lowered wages.

Sergi Roberto has been in contract talks for some time as he was unwilling to take a wage cut to help the club this summer. However, he has clarified the situation and said:

"What we feel is that a lot of people talk without knowing things. I, for example, am waiting for an offer from the club. My situation is different. I'm out of contract this season and I'll renew at a low price. We are helping. I don't understand the criticism we've got, it has no sense."

Sergi Roberto on Barcelona's plans post Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi had to leave Barcelona this summer as the club could not renew his contract. The Argentine wanted to stay at the Catalan side but had to join PSG as La Liga rules did not allow him to pen a new deal at Camp Nou.

Sergi Roberto now wants the players to unite and fill the gap left by Lionel Messi. He said:

"We have to be more united than ever, be a more compact team with the ball and without it, press up together... If we don't manage to score Messi's 40 goals, then let's try to score 30 but receive 10 less. You have to balance."

He added:

"Take a step forward, starting with the captains, the signings later and the young people who come up, who will have to be helped. We have a very good squad. I review all the Primera and I am convinced that it is the best."

Barcelona do not have a game this weekend. They will be back in action on September 20 when they take on Granada.

