Barcelona star considering renewing contract despite planning to leave next summer - Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Sergio Busquets, whose contract with Barcelona is set to expire on June 30, is now strongly considering staying with the club.

The midfielder had originally planned to join Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States, but a discussion with manager Xavi Hernandez has caused him to rethink his decision.

Hernandez informed the defensive midfielder that it would be challenging for the club to find a suitable replacement for him given the current economic situation. Furthermore, staying with Barca would allow the club to focus on reinforcing other positions during the summer transfer window.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎖| Sergio Busquets is now considering the option of RENEWING at Barça after holding talks with Xavi. [#fcblive 🎖| Sergio Busquets is now considering the option of RENEWING at Barça after holding talks with Xavi. [ @martinezferran 🚨🚨🎖| Sergio Busquets is now considering the option of RENEWING at Barça after holding talks with Xavi. [@martinezferran] #fcblive https://t.co/ZNtMW0iRXD

Another factor influencing Busquets' decision is the possibility of reuniting with former teammate Lionel Messi in the United States. The Inter Miami club are reportedly hoping to bring both ex-Barcelona players to the MLS.

However, Messi is now expected to stay with Paris Saint-Germain for at least one more year after winning the World Cup with Argentina in Doha. With Messi remaining in Europe, Busquets may be less inclined to leave for the United States.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes @martinezferran Lionel Messi's expected renewal at PSG is another reason due to which Busquets is reconsidering his decision of leaving. @martinezferran Lionel Messi's expected renewal at PSG is another reason due to which Busquets is reconsidering his decision of leaving.

Although staying with Barcelona would be a more challenging option, Busquets believes it would allow him to concentrate solely on the club. The 34-year-old still feels capable of performing at a high level and believes he can help them maintain their status among the elite of global football.

It would also give the Blaugrana time to find a successor for the defensive midfielder in the future. Ultimately, the decision to stay or leave will depend on an honest conversation with Hernandez as well as the club's financial situation.

Barcelona interested in Napoli right-back Di Lorenzo

Barcelona are reportedly considering signing Giovanni Di Lorenzo from Napoli as a potential right-back. According to Diario Sport (via Barca Blaugranes), Di Lorenzo "has it all" and "would fit perfectly" with the Blaugrana.

The Italian defender is contracted to the club until 2026, and it is believed that he would like a lifetime contract with Napoli, indicating his happiness with the Serie A outfit.

Barca have reportedly found Di Lorenzo's price to be "too high" and will still consider the possibility of signing him in the summer. The search for a new right-back continues, with the club linked to players like Thomas Meunier, Benjamin Pavard, Josip Juranovic, Juan Foyth, and Arnau Martinez.

It is uncertain whether Barcelona will be able to sign Di Lorenzo or any other right-back in the summer transfer window.

Poll : 0 votes