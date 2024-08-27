Barcelona star cried in his final training session before getting sold - Reports

Barcelona's young attacker Vitor Roque completed a move to Real Betis on a season-long loan on Monday, August 26. According to reports, the move left the Brazilian tearful.

Roque signed for Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense reportedly in a deal worth an initial €30 million, rising up to €61 million after including add-ons in January this year. The initial deal, struck last summer, aimed to bring the 19-year-old to Camp Nou in the summer, but the move was fastracked to the winter window.

Despite being brought in earlier than expected, Roque could not win over the Catalonia faithful in the limited time he spent at the club. He failed to impress then Barcelona manager Xavi while new head coach Hansi Flick was also left unimpressed after pre-season.

The forward joins Real Betis on a season long loan after scoring two goals for the Blaugrana in 16 games. According to Mundo Deportivo, Vitor Roque felt mistreated at the Catalan club, which was his dream move.

A move away for the 19-year-old became apparent when Barcelona roped in forward Pau Victor from Girona. The report revealed Roque's last training session under Flick.

The striker was left in tears after feeling discomfort and pressure at the club. He left training to go to the locker room after he was hugged by Flick and supported by his teammates.

"We cannot say that I am not counting on Vitor" - Barcelona manager Flick

German Hansi Flick, however, clarified that this is not the end for Vitor Roque's spell at Barcelona, saying that he is 'counting on' the forward.

"We cannot say that I am not counting on Vitor, that is totally wrong. What I can talk about is what he told me. He came from Brazil, in a situation that is not easy for him," Flick told reporters.

"Sometimes these situations for the player, sometimes it’s good. It is a good chance for him to play. He can improve, I can see a lot of things, he’s doing really great, and he is a good guy, and we hope he can play and improve his performance," Flick clarified.

Real Betis welcomed the former Cruzeiro attacker by announcing it on theri social media platforms on Monday, August 26.

Roque's loan move to Real Betis includes an option to extend the duration of the loan as well as an option to buy for the LaLiga side.

