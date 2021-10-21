Barcelona star in danger of being ruled out of El Clasico against Real Madrid - Reports

Barcelona could be without star left-back Jordi Alba for the El Clasico against Real Madrid, according to Spanish outlet Sport. The Spaniard has reportedly sustained a sprain on his right foot during their Champions League tie against Dynamo Kyiv.

Following Barcelona's 1-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv, Alba hinted at a possible injury which could see him miss out on the first El Clasico of the season. After the game, the Barcelona full-back said:

“I have a dead foot. It hit me on the toe and let’s see what I have. I have something because it has given me pain.”

Despite suffering from a knock, Alba played for the entire 90 minutes in Barcelona's game against Kiev which could suggest the injury was just a minor knock.

Alba is an integral part of Ronald Koeman's side. The left-back has played six times for Barcelona this season and has registered two assists.

Diario SPORT @sport sport.es/es/noticias/ba… #FCB 🔵🔴 #NoticiaSPORT 😔 Jordi Alba sufrió un esguince en el partido ante el Dinamo de Kiev🏃‍Alba está trabajando a contrarreloj para poder jugar el clásico del próximo domingo ante el Real Madrid✍️ @bonagerman #FCB 🔵🔴 #NoticiaSPORT 😔 Jordi Alba sufrió un esguince en el partido ante el Dinamo de Kiev🏃‍Alba está trabajando a contrarreloj para poder jugar el clásico del próximo domingo ante el Real Madrid✍️ @bonagerman sport.es/es/noticias/ba…

The 32-year-old also credited Barcelona fans for responding positively to their recent form. As such, he wants to give the fans nothing short of a win against Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Sunday. Alba added:

“To lose today would have left us out. The fans have responded well, it’s helping us to grow, and a difficult game awaits us. It doesn’t matter how you come into the Clásico, but we hope to give the fans joy and win.”

Barcelona and Real Madrid secure victories ahead of the El Clasico

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid will come into the El Clasico on Sunday on the back of wins in the Champions League. The Catalan giants beat Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 while Real Madrid hammered Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0.

Barcelona secured their first win of the Champions League after losing their opening two matches by a 3-0 margin against Bayern Munich and SL Benfica.

Also Read

A win on Sunday could see Barcelona leapfrog Real Madrid into the La Liga standings. The Catalan giants are currently two points behind their El Clasico rivals.

Edited by Nived Zenith