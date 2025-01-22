Barcelona star expected to stay at club until the end of the season, player wants to fight for more minutes at the club: Reports

Barcelona star Pablo Torre is reportedly expected to stay at the club until the end of the current season. The 21-year-old wishes to fight for more minutes under Hansi Flick.

Torre joined Barcelona from Racing Santander in March 2022 for a reported €5 million. He was initially assigned to the B team but made his first team debut in September 2022 in a 5-1 win against Victoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League. He spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Girona. In 24 appearances for the Blaugrana, Torre has contributed five goals and four assists.

Although Torre has not been a regular starter, he has delivered great performances whenever given a chance this season. He has contributed four goals and three assists in 361 minutes this season (11 outings), including a brace in the 5-1 demolition of Sevilla in LaLiga.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Tribal Football), Pablo Torre is expected to remain at Barcelona until the end of the season despite his lack of minutes. The attacking midfielder wants to fight for more game time under Hansi Flick. The Catalans too are not looking for him to leave the club.

Torre is an important backup for the team and has delivered in important situations despite his little game time. The aforementioned report indicates that the Spaniard believes a little less game time at Barcelona is better than more game time at a relatively lower-ranked outfit.

Barcelona are yet to receive good offers for exit-bound defender Eric Garcia: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona are yet to receive an offer for Eric Garcia that satisfies their demands. The Spanish defender has been linked to an exit in January as the Catalans want to free out their wage bill for Marcus Rashford's potential arrival.

The report suggests that Girona and Como are the two clubs interested in securing Garcia's services. Garcia played for Girona on loan last season with the club securing UEFA Champions League qualification and the third position in LaLiga. Meanwhile, Serie A side Como is coached by former Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas who considers Garcia a desirable signing.

However, the situation could change for Eric Garcia after his performance in Barca's 5-4 dramatic win over Benfica in the UCL this week. He came off the bench in the 74th minute for Jules Kounde when Barca were trailing 4-3. In the 86th minute, the 24-year-old equalized after scoring off a Pedri assist, making it 4-4. A Raphinha goal completed the Catalans' dramatic comeback at stoppage time but Garcia's goal remained crucial for the Catalans' win.

There is a non-zero probability of Eric Garcia staying at Barca for the rest of the season and Marcus Rashford continuing at Manchester United. Moreover, Barca are also considering options to sell Spanish forward Ansu Fati, who can also free up space in the wage bill. If no lucrative offer comes for Garcia, the club will likely retain him.

