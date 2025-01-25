Barcelona star facing uncertain future under Hansi Flick with surprise January exit on the cards: Reports

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen is reportedly facing an uncertain future under Hansi Flick. The 28-year-old could potentially leave the Lluis Companys this January despite his contract expiring in the summer of 2026.

Playing time will not be available for the Dane moving forward, with players like Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, and Eric Garcia getting picked above him. This has led to rumors out of Spain that an exit could be on the cards. According to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal on X), Christensen could leave Barcelona in January if he receives a suitable offer.

Christensen broke into the first team at Chelsea in 2015 and after a loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach, he became an instrumental player at Stamford Bridge. However, in 2022, he decided to conclude his time in England, joining Barca on a free transfer.

He has played 75 games for the Blaugrana, scoring four goals and providing three assists. However, recent times have seen the 28-year-old fall down the pecking order under Hansi Flick's management. A long-term Achilles injury has not helped his situation, having kept him out of contention for the vast majority of this season.

Christensen has played just 26 minutes of football, coming in their first league game of the season against Valencia in August 2024. He has not played another match since, and despite returning from injury, other Barcelona defenders are above him in the pecking order.

Barcelona defender opens up on contract renewal decision

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has opened up on his decision to sign a new contract, which will see him stay at the club until 2031. There were rumors that Araujo might leave the club this January, especially after he spent the last six months out injured (hamstring).

The Blaugrana defense has been held by Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi, raising questions about Araujo's place in the first team. However, the club were able to convince him to continue with their sporting project, and he eventually opted to stay. Speaking about it, the 25-year-old said (via Barca Universal):

“Honestly, I’m very happy, thank God. It’s a great feeling to be able to renew my contract with Barcelona for many more years... I know how important I am to this team, and I think I can give a lot.”

He added:

“Finally, I thank everyone. I think I feel grateful for all these years. I always felt the love of the people, even in the streets. They always told me: ‘Stay, stay’ and it was a great feeling. Since I came here, there has been a lot of love."

Ronald Araujo's situation at Barcelona is certainly different from that of Andreas Christensen, who has not been publicly asked to renew his contract or stay longer.

