Barcelona star could follow Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets to MLS as he is attracted by the league - Reports

Barcelona veteran Sergi Roberto could reportedly leave the club at the end of the season as he is attracted by the idea of playing in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Following the departures of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in the summer, Roberto is currently the most senior player on Barcelona's roster. Additionally, he is also the first captain of the Catalan side right now.

Roberto has been a one-club man up until now. The Spaniard has been at Barcelona since 2006 but could finally be on his way out of the side.

The 31-year-old is in the final year of his contract and this could be Roberto's last season at the club. According to Mundo Deportivo, he is enticed by the opportunity to play in the MLS. He is reportedly keen to move to New York, a city he visits regularly.

Roberto, for now, remains committed to Barca and is happy to fulfill his role as a squad rotation player. He has reportedly accepted that this could be his final campaign at the Spotify Camp Nou and is planning for his future and views the USA as his preferred destination.

Sergi Roberto has previously revealed his admiration for the MLS

Way back in September 2020, Roberto expressed his desire to finish his career in the United States of America. In an interview with the radio station RAC1, he said:

"I would like to go to the United States in the last years of my career. Barça is the club of my life and competing in Europe I would like to always be here, but I would like an experience in the MLS. I did not imagine that at 28 years old I would be in Barcelona being one of the captains."

He also reiterated the sentiment this summer saying:

"I love the United States, I go whenever I can and especially to New York. I love MLS, it's a country and a league I would like to play in but a few years later. I don't see that in the near future."

Roberto has been a great servant to Barcelona and has always conducted himself in a dignified manner. In 355 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans in his club career, he has scored 17 goals and provided 40 assists.

Barca legends Messi and Busquets have been thriving in the MLS, playing for Inter Miami this term. It definitely looks like Roberto would like to follow a similar trajectory at the end of the season.