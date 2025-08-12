Barcelona star Gavi tells club to put 22-year-old teammate on transfer list after alleged dispute between their girlfriends: Reports

Gavi has asked Barcelona to offload Fermin Lopez after an alleged rift between their girlfriends, according to SPORT. The feud between the two Spaniard was apparently generated because their girlfriends never got along.

The matter escalated quickly and appears to have reached boiling point of late. It is believed that a furious Gavi approached influential presidential adviser Alejandro Echevarría, who is trusted by many at Camp Nou, and asked for Fermin to be sold.

Gavi's actions didn't take long to reach Fermin's ears, and many believe that was what triggered a cryptic post from the player on social media. The 22-year-old wrote:

"Bad people never win, nor those who look the other way, nor those who make betrayal their way of life and cowardice their banner. It’s only a matter of time. They lose every day because the makeup they cover themselves with every morning, sooner or later, fades away, and they end up revealing themselves to the world as they really are.”

The post has since been deleted, but the situation remains tender. Fermin Lopez registered eight goals and 10 assists from 46 games last season for Barcelona.

While the Catalans are not actively looking to let him go, a proper fee could turn their head, especially amid interest from Manchester United. Gavi, meanwhile, registered three goals and three assists from 42 games across competitions.

The recent developments won't be good for the LaLiga champions' dressing room. It is now believed that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is the only person who can sort out the rift.

Will Jules Kounde sign a new deal with Barcelona?

Jules Kounde is all set to sign a new deal with Barcelona until 2030 in the coming days, accoring to Mundo Deportivo. The French defender was indispensable for the Catalans last season, registering four goals and eight assists from 53 games across competitions.

Kounde is naturally a center-back but has flourished in the right-back role under Hansi Flick. The German manager trusts the 26-year-old, and the LaLiga champions are also eager to hold on to him for as long as possible.

The Frenchman's contract runs until 2027, but Barcelona are looking to end any speculation regarding his future. Jules Kounde's renewal could even be finalized this week, the report adds. The player is keen to extend his stay at Camp Nou, and the club and the player's agent have reportedly reached an agreement without any hiccups.

