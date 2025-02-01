Barcelona star gets green signal from medical department to return against Deportivo Alavés - Reports

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has received the go ahead from the medical department to return to action against Deportivo Alaves, according to Javi Miguel Club via Managing Barca. The Spanish defender was sidelined after picking up a hamstring injury against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Martinez subsequently missed the games against Real Betis, Getafe, Benfica, Valencia, and Atalanta. However, he is now back fit and will be available for selection for Sunday's home game against Alaves in the league.

The news will be a huge boost for Barcelona, given how important the 33-year-old has been for the club this season. Martinez has registered 27 appearances across competitions for the LaLiga giants to date, all of which were starts.

Trending

He has forged a rock-solid partnership with Pau Cubarsi, and has even chipped in with two goals and two assists. The veteran defender has also been a leader at the back for the Catalans this season.

The Spaniard has trained with the first team for the past three days, and is now fit to make a return. While he is unlikely to be drafted into the starting XI, Martinez is expected to play a part off the bench.

The Spaniard is likely to start Barcelona's Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Valencia on Thursday, February 6, at Mestalla. Interestingly, his return to fitness could cut into Ronald Araujo's playing time.

When does Inigo Martinez's contract with Barcelona expire?

Inigo Martinez

Inigo Martinez's contract with Barcelona is due to expire at the end of this season. However, there's apparently an automatic renewal clause in his deal that will be triggered if he plays 45 minutes for 60 percent of the club's games this season.

The player looks to be on course to secure that renewal, given that he has been indispensable for the Catalans so far. However, the LaLiga giants are apparently pleased with his efforts and want to end speculation about his future at the earliest.

Barcelona have secured the futures of Ronald Araujo, Pedri, and Gavi in recent days. They have now turned their attention to Martinez and have reportedly tied him down to a one-year extension.

The official confirmation is pending, but it now looks certain that Inigo Martinez will continue at Camp Nou until the summer of 2026. The veteran Spaniard initially joined the Catalans as a free agent in the summer of 2023 following the expiry of his contract with Athletic Bilbao.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback