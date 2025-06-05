Barcelona star to hold showdown talks with Hansi Flick as he's left perplexed by club's interest in €25m rated LaLiga star: Reports

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is reportedly set to hold talks with Hansi Flick over his Barcelona future. The goalkeeper is not happy with the club's reported move for Joan Garcia and the contract renewal of Wojciech Szczesny.
As per a report in SPORT (via GOAL), Ter Stegen wants to be the #1 at Barcelona but is aware that he might lose his place. He wants clarity over the club's plans and believes that he should remain the top choice.
The Catalan side brought in Szczesny last season after the German goalkeeper was ruled out with an ACL injury. Flick was impressed with the Polish goalkeeper, who had announced his retirement last summer, and the club have reportedly offered him a new two-year deal.
Reports suggest the former Arsenal goalkeeper is set to accept the deal and stay at the club (via GOAL). The Catalan side are also pushing for Espanyol star Joan Garcia this summer.
The Spaniard has a €25 million release clause and they are ready to activate it. SPORT have reported that an agreement is in place with the Espanyol star.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen wants to stay at Barcelona
Marc-Andre ter Stegen spoke to the media earlier this week and stated that he plans to stay at Barcelona. However, he understands that the club want to sign players to add competition for every spot. He said (via Forbes):
“No one has told me about this, so I don’t know the situation. I’m not worried. I know that I will be at Barcelona next year. If I remember correctly, and if no news has happened in the last few hours, we only have two goalkeepers for next season, Inaki [Pena] and me.”
“So, basically, we have competition for this position, and it’s between Inaki and me. Whoever comes in, always has to, no matter what, deal with this competition: any player, in any position, has to deal with that. The same thing happened in recent years, as we had great goalkeepers, who also came with big ambitions. And that’s how it should be.
“This is our goal. Whether in the goalkeeper position or in any other position, for us there is no difference. For my part, it’s always the same: I always want to give my best, I always want to be on the pitch and I’ll do everything I can to achieve that in the future as well. I think while I was playing, I was always doing well the last few years," he added.
Barcelona won the Copa del Rey and LaLiga last season in Marc-Andre ter Stegen's absence. He made his comeback late in the season, but Szczesny was preferred between the posts by Flick.