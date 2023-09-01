Barcelona star to join La Liga rival on loan until the end of the season - Reports

Out-of-favor Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has secured a temporary move to La Liga competitors Girona. This is according to renowned football insider Fabrizio Romano, who shared that both clubs had shaken hands on a loan agreement.

The deal, notably absent of an option-to-buy clause, was given the nod by the Barca hierarchy, paving the way for the required paperwork and signatures.

Previously, it was reported by Diario AS (via Tribuna) that Garcia was actively seeking an exit from Barca to pursue greater playing time elsewhere.

The obstacle, until recently, was Barcelona manager Xavi, who had initially stalled the defender's departure. The coach had viewed Garcia as a critical component for squad depth, especially in the strenuous months that lie ahead in La Liga and European competition.

Garcia's quest for more action on the pitch has been a bone of contention between the player and the club.

It has been a frustrating spell for Garcia, who is primarily being utilized in a rotational capacity at Barcelona. Last season, he started just 15 La Liga games, and this season has seen him start twice from the bench.

Now, it appears that both parties have reached an understanding that serves their mutual interests. However, it's more than the Spaniard's quest for more time on the field. It's also a financial maneuver by Barca.

His departure reportedly offers the Catalan club some much-needed wiggle room in their salary budget, which is instrumental in laying the groundwork for the imminent arrival of Joao Cancelo.

The loan agreement for Garcia might be connected to the Portuguese player's highly anticipated move to Barca.

It appears that the Catalan giants are reorganizing their defensive strategies and making calculated decisions as they struggle with financial problems.

Joao Felix has touched down in Barcelona ahead of his impending move from Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid's star forward Joao Felix has been spotted in Barcelona.

Confirmations have streamed in from multiple sources, including RAC1 and journalist Gerard Romero, that Felix is not only in the Catalan city but also posing with the jersey.

The player's high-profile agent, Jorge Mendes, was also seen arriving at El Prat airport, potentially guaranteeing the forward's imminent switch to Camp Nou. Although the detailed terms of Felix's loan are still under wraps, the move seems to be all but a done deal.

Previously, Atletico Madrid had initially set a steep €8 million loan fee and insisted that Barca cover Felix's entire salary. Yet, after days of fervent talks and some creative accounting, an agreement has been reached.