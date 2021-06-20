Barcelona star keen on a move to MLS at the end of his contract - Reports

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has revealed his plans to play in the MLS once his contract at the Nou Camp runs down, according to Le Figaro (via Barca Blaugranes).

In the interview, Griezmann expressed his desire to play in the United States of America as he likes its culture. The Frenchman said:

“My contract with Barcelona runs until June 2024 and after that I think it will be the right time to go to the United States. I love this country, the culture, the NBA and the desire for adventure attracts me, but I also have a family that I would have to move out there."

However, Griezmann has also revealed that he wants to be competitive in the MLS. The 30-year-old wants to end his career in America by winning the MLS. Griezmann added:

“I would like to end my career there but still be good enough on the pitch and win MLS, instead of coming in with nothing to give and looking like nothing on the pitch. That wouldn’t make sense.”

Antoine Griezmann currently has three years left on his Barcelona contract, which will expire in 2024. According to reports, he is not the only Barcelona player keen to play in the MLS.

Lionel Messi is also rumored to be interested in playing for Inter Miami once he eventually leaves Spain at the end of his contract.

Antoine Griezmann's Barcelona future is currently in jeopardy

Despite expressing his desire to leave Barcelona in 2024, Antoine Griezmann's future at the Nou Camp is still up for debate. Due to the Blaugrana's bleak financial situation, the club could be forced into selling star players like Griezmann or Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona has already strengthened their attack for next season by signing Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay on free transfers. The Catalan giants will also have a major boost next season with the return of Ansu Fati from injury.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus as the Old Lady plan to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

