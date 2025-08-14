Barcelona star could leave the club before close of summer window as player receives multiple offers: Reports

Barcelona defender Hector Fort could leave the club this summer amid interest from multiple clubs. The right-back is reportedly a target for Mallorca, who face the Catalan side in the opening match of the LaLiga season.

According to a report in Mundo Deportivo, Fort's future at Barcelona remains uncertain. The 19-year-old is keen on playing regularly this season, but is behind Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia in the pecking order at the club.

The teenager also needs to win over Hansi Flick again after getting punished last month. Fort arrived late for the medical tests and was reprimanded by the German coach.

The manager spoke about the teenager's performances in pre-season, but refused to guarantee minutes ot any player. He said:

"There's nothing to say about that. We have 26 players, four goalkeepers. I'm happy with what I've seen; Hector played the other day and did well. They have trained well, and for me, the Asian tour has been a very important part of the pre-season."

Fort has 30 appearances for the first team, 20 of them coming under Hansi Flick last season. However, he has played just 682 minutes in those appearances under the German manager, and it could diminish further in the upcoming season, as Kounde and Garcia are the main options at right-back.

The report of a possible sale comes just weeks after Jijantes reported that Fort was told that he would be in the first team this season. Mundo Deportivo have not ruled out the teenager staying at the club, following the exit of Inigo Martinez to Al-Nassr, but the Catalan side are open to sales, as they are yet to reach the limits set by LaLiga's 1:1 rule.

Blaugrana have some leeway to register Joan Garcia following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's surgery, which will keep him out for months. They are still working on registering Marcus Rashford, who has arrived on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

Barcelona president confident of registering both new signings

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke to TV3 earlier this week and said that he was confident about registering Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford. He was not worried about the two players sitting out until January and said (via MEN):

"We're working to make it happen. With Marc's decision, we have the option of registering Joan Garcia, and we're working on the rest. This week we'll have news, hopefully good news, to see if we can register them before La Liga starts. And if we can't, we have time."

Barcelona have got the approval from LaLiga to register Joan Garcia, who arrived from Espanyol this summer after they activated his €25 million release clause.

