Barcelona star could leave on loan in January despite signing contract extension: Reports

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti could leave the club on loan this month despite having just signed a contract extension, according to reports.

The Frenchman, who had only six months left on his contract, signed a three-year extension a few days ago. He also took a massive pay-cut which helped the team register Ferran Torres.

The World Cup winner could be set for a loan move this month as he seeks more game time to recapture his form.

Signed from Lyon in 2016 for €25 million, Umtiti took no time to establish himself as a first-team regular. He went on to forge an impressive defensive partnership with Gerard Pique. However, injuries have wreaked havoc on his career in the last two years or so, causing Umtiti to lose his place in the starting XI this season.

Umtiti has played just once in the 2021-22 campaign, completing all 90 minutes of the Catalans' league draw with Osasuna in December. At 28, he's currently in the prime of his career but has spent a lot of time on the bench in the current campaign.

AS Monaco have inquired about the player's availability in any event of Benoit Badiashile's departure. But it seems like a move to the principality club is unlikely unless Umtiti doesn't find a better offer.

The Frenchman has been included in Xavi's 24-man squad for tonight's Super Cup clash with Real Madrid in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, he is expected to remain on the bench once again.

A loan spell away from Barcelona could reignite Umtiti's career

Having been frozen out of Barcelona's starting XI, it only makes sense for Umtiti to look for alternatives in the January transfer window. A spate of injuries and a lack of game time has affected the Frenchman's confidence and his performances haven't been up to scratch for some time either.

Moving to a club that guarantees him regular playing time is exactly what Umtiti needs right now.

Barcelona are said to have offered the player to Newcastle United last year. The English side recently signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid in their first major signing since they came under new ownership.

