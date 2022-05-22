Barcelona star linked with exit gave 'farewell gifts' to fans yesterday - Reports 

Frenkie de Jong reportedly handed gifts to Barcelona fans and said his goodbyes. The Dutchman has been linked with a move away from the club as they look to raise funds again this summer.

As per Gerard Romero, De Jong handed five pairs of his boots and three jerseys to the fans on Saturday morning, May 21. The midfielder wanted to hand them out as gifts to the fans who regularly came to offer him their support.

Manchester United have been linked with the Barcelona star as they look to get the players Erik ten Hag wants. The incoming manager has worked with De Jong while the midfielder was at Ajax and is looking to reunite at Old Trafford.

Xavi has not ruled out a sale despite repeatedly admitting that he likes Frenkie and wants him in his team. Ahead of their final La Liga game of the season, the Barcelona manager said:

"For me, Frenkie is a great player, he's a beast – I like him and I think he can be part of an important era of the club. We will see the economic situation of the club… but I like de Jong."

Rio Ferdinand wants Barcelona star at Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has chimed in with his views on the possible transfer of Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United. Metro have quoted him saying:

"They're saying he could be the first signing under ten Hag. If he is, I will be sitting here going, 'Yes, a great sign of things to come.' He's 25-years-old, not huge in terms of his frame. But what he has got, is he's quick with the ball, really good dribbler, can get out of tight situations, good passer over the short and medium distances."

"As a team who are looking for players who can control the ball and the game and get the team functioning in terms of balanced possession, I think he would be a good addition to the team. He's not someone who scores loads of goals but he is more in terms of the controlling of the game."

Manchester United are set to lose a chunk of their midfield this summer with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic all reportedly on the way out.

