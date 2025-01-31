Barcelona star linked with move to surprise Premier League club with contact made over deal: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre could join Premier League high-flyers Bournemouth in a surprising late transfer this month, as per SPORT. The Cherries are looking to sign 21-year-old midfielder Torre, and have already initiated talks with his club.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is a big fan of Pablo Torre's, having tried to sign him during his days as Rayo Vallecano manager. The young Spaniard is now also wanted by Iraola at Bournemouth, and the Cherries have proposed a loan move with an option for it to be made permanent at the end of the season.

This season, Spain U-21 international Pablo Torre has found minutes hard to come by at Barcelona, after spending the 2023-24 season on loan at Girona. The youngster has made just 12 appearances for Hansi Flick's side, as he finds himself behind the likes of Dani Olmo, Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie De Jong, and Marc Casado in midfield. His limited game time has not deterred him from contributing four goals and three assists this season, showing his capability when given the chance.

Bournemouth have done business with Barcelona in recent times, signing right-back Julian Araujo from the Spanish giants in the summer. They will hope that they have a good enough relationship with La Blaugrana to help them secure a deal for Torre.

Pablo Torre is contracted to Barcelona until 2026, and talks have not commenced over a new deal, signifying that he may be available for a transfer. The youngster is not pushing to leave the club, having also received attention from a number of Spanish clubs this month, but could be tempted by the Premier League.

Barcelona youngster Hernandez completes Saudi switch

Barcelona youngster Unai Hernandez has completed a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad on a permanent basis from the club. The 20-year-old former Barca Atletic captain decided to leave the club after finding it difficult to get first-team opportunities.

Hernandez was in the final six months of his contract and did not intend to extend his deal after failing to get a look-in under Hansi Flick. The Spaniard chose to move to the Middle East, instead, with Al-Ittihad paying €4.5 million in guaranteed fees and €500,000 in add-ons for his services.

Unai Hernandez scored nine goals in 20 league appearances for Barca Atletic this season before leaving the club for Saudi Arabia. The forward signed a three-year deal with The Tigers, with an option for a further two years at the club.

