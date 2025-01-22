Barcelona star linked with surprise move to Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou seeks to strengthen squad in January: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to take Ansu Fati off Barcelona's hands, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish forward is a forgotten man at Camp Nou under Hansi Flick, registering just 186 minutes of first team action this season.

Fati has appeared eight times across competitions for the Catalans this campaign, only one of which has been from the start. The LaLiga giants are well stocked in attack and the 22-year-old is a long way down the pecking order at the moment.

Barcelona are looking to move him on to create space in the squad for Marcus Rashford's proposed arrival. The Englishman is expected to leave Manchester United this month and the Catalans are looking to sign him on loan.

The LaLiga giants have already agreed personal terms ahead of the move, but need to offload a player to accomodate the 27-year-old in their squad. Fati has been deemed surplus to requirements and Barcelona are hoping to move him on.

However, the Spaniard is posing a problem to their plans, as he doesn't want to leave. Spurs are proposing a loan move this month with an option to buy this summer. The Catalans are willing to accept, provided the London club pay a significant part of the player's wages.

Fati could be enticed by the move, given that he already has experience of playing in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion. The Spaniard spent last season on loan at the Amex, scoring four goals and setting up one more from 27 games.

What has Barcelona sporting director Deco said about Marcus Rashford move?

Barcelona sporting director Deco has remained coy about a move for Marcus Rashford this month. The Catalans remain heavily linked with the Englishman, who already has one foot out of Manchester United.

Speaking to Movistar on the matter, as cited by GOAL, Deco insisted that Barcelona remain focussed on player contract renewals at the moment.

"We are on the subject of [financial] fair play, arranging it, if in the end we can reinforce the team, we will try, but today there is nothing. These are fair play issues, and the priorities today are the renewals of the important players we have in the squad," Deco declared.

He continued:

"Once this is over, we can focus on one reinforcement or another, but it is not something that the manager has asked us for."

Rashford has struggled under Ruben Amorim and hasn't featured in the last eight games.

