Barcelona star to make important decision regarding potential surgery as he continues to miss pre-season training: Reports

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to make an important decision about a potential surgery amid his absence from the club's pre-season training. According to reports, the club captain is considering going under the knife, a move that could keep him sidelined for months.

After arriving from Borussia Mönchengladbach for a reported €12 million fee in July 2014, Ter Stegen quickly established himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in world football. The German has made 422 appearances for Barca, keeping 175 clean sheets.

He enjoyed a relatively injury-free tenure at Camp Nou until the 2023-24 season, when he missed a significant chunk of games due to a back injury. He returned towards the end of that season. However, he suffered a rupture of the patellar tendon in September 2024, sidelining him for almost the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign.

While Ter Stegen played a few games towards the end of the season, it was clear that he hadn't returned to full match fitness. Now, reports have emerged claiming that he wants to make a concrete decision to eliminate the recurring back issues.

According to MARCA (via Barca Universal), Ter Stegen has consulted multiple medical practitioners. He is weighing up a potential back surgery ahead of the 2025-26 campaign and is expected to make the final decision in the upcoming days.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding his fitness, there is also a cloud of doubt surrounding Ter Stegen's future at Barcelona. The Blaugrana have signed Joan Garcia from rivals Espanyol for a reported €25 million fee, and are seriously considering parting ways with the experienced German.

While he doesn't want to leave the Catalan giants, it would likely be in his best interest to join another club for regular playtime. He will look to secure his place in Germany's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"There's no doubt about it" - Former Barcelona hero claims Marc-Andre ter Stegen should start over Joan Garcia

Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has claimed that German shotstopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen should be given the starting spot over new signing Joan Garcia.

After impressing with Espanyol, Garcia joined cross-town rivals Barca earlier this summer. He is widely expected to be the undisputed No. 1 option between the sticks, as Hansi Flick looks to establish a squad for the present and the future.

However, Rakitic had differing views on the subject. In an interview with COPE, he backed his former teammate, saying (via Get Football News Spain):

"I spoke to him (Ter Stegen) and he seemed very excited and happy. I hope his injury isn't serious and he can return soon. Between Joan Garcia and Ter Stegen, it's very easy. Ter Stegen plays. He's the captain and a highly respected player at Barca."

"With Marc healthy, there's no doubt about it... Joan has a lot of talent and he's going to have to earn it. It's one thing to play for a La Liga team, and another to be Barcelona’s number one," Rakitic added.

Barcelona will kick off their 2025-26 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Japanese side Vissel Kobe on Sunday, July 27.

