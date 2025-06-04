Barcelona star offered to Manchester United after Hansi Flick's decision - Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has placed goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the negotiating table for Manchester United. This comes after the Blaugrana's serious push to sign Espanyol's Joan Garcia, whose move to Camp Nou is expected in due course.

Ter Stegen has only just returned from a serious knee surgery, and he does not know if he has any future in Catalonia. Although he still has a contract that runs until 2028, the signing of Garcia will affect his minutes. There is also word that Wojciech Szczesny was offered a renewal, and the Polish goalkeeper is expected to become Hansi Flick's first choice if he stays.

Okdiario analyst Eduardo Inda opened up about the rumours in a conversation on El Chiringuito. He admitted that Barca's goalkeeping issue will be solved by Laporta turning towards Old Trafford for help (via Tribal Football):

"Manchester United loves Ter Stegen and would solve a problem for Laporta. They have a problem with their goalkeepers, worse with Ter Stegen (now fit). If Joan García comes there will be a mess. United without Europe? Maybe if Ter Stegen stays in Barcelona he doesn't play?"

Barca are expected to sanction the signing of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia once he has agreed to the terms offered to him by the club. Garcia would likely be with the senior team right from day one, while a loan move is unlikely. This could put even more pressure on Ter Stegen's role within the club.

As Barcelona attempts to maintain their wage bill and look to the future, Manchester United's move for Ter Stegen would be a win-win for everyone involved. The Red Devils have been troubled by the performances of Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, and they are widely reported to be searching for a new goalkeeper.

Manchester United could sell academy graduate to Barcelona: Reports

Manchester United hope to bank up to £40 million profit by selling Marcus Rashford in the summer. The forward regained his form during his loan stint at Aston Villa, scoring four goals and producing six assists in 17 matches.

Despite this renaissance that ensued, Villa have decided against bringing him in on a permanent deal. This is due to Rashford's staggering wage requirements, set at approximately £300,000 a week, which may unbalance their budget.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have revitalized their interest in the 27-year-old, according to reports (via Stretty News). Sporting director Deco sat down with his agents to negotiate the possibility of a transfer. However, the Catalan giants' financial crisis has them preferring the possibility of a loan with an option to buy at the end of the 2025–26 season.

Also, Barca have their sights set on other players, such as Liverpool's Luis Diaz, which might make them rethink their approach towards the Manchester United academy graduate.

