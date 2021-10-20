Barcelona star who offered his services to Real Madrid revealed - Reports

In a shocking turn of events, it has been reported that Barcelona winger Osumane Dembele offered his services to Real Madrid, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional (via Barca Universal).

Ousmane Dembele has entered the final year of his Barcelona contract with a new deal nowhere in sight at the moment. The 24-year-old's agent has offered his client services to various elite European clubs including Juventus, Manchester United and now Real Madrid.

According to the aforementioned report, the stalemate in contract talks with Barcelona prompted Dembele to contact Real Madrid. The World Cup-winning winger will be available on a free transfer come next summer, making a move to Los Blancos not completely impossible.

Barca Universal have reported that both clubs' presidents Joan Laporta and Florentino Perez have signed a non-aggression pact following the creation of the European Super League.

This means that Real Madrid will not try and sign a Barcelona player even if he is available on the market. However, this act will not go down well with the Barcelona hierarchy who have already had their differences with Dembele over a new contract.

A player transfer directly between Real Madrid and Barcelona is extremely rare. The last time a high-profile player crossed the El Clasico divide was Luis Figo back in 2000.

Dembele was one of the players linked with a move away from Barcelona during the summer transfer window. However, a deal never materialized with the 24-year-old winger still at the Nou Camp.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi wants Barcelona to renew Ousmane Dembélé if he comes. He wants to use him and Ansu Fati on the wings. — @gerardromero via @planetabarcaa Xavi wants Barcelona to renew Ousmane Dembélé if he comes. He wants to use him and Ansu Fati on the wings. — @gerardromero via @planetabarcaa https://t.co/DGVoqLHNDt

Barcelona and Real Madrid will lock horns in the first El Clasico of the season

Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off in the first El Clasico of the season on Sunday, October 24.

Both teams come into the showpiece match needing a win in the league. Barcelona have had ups and downs in these initial stages of the new La Liga season.

The Catalan giants were as low as ninth in the standings when they lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid prior to the international break. Since then Barcelona did beat Valencia by 3-1.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have already lost once to a side from the city of Barcelona. Los Blancos suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Espanyol earlier this month.

Despite the defeat, Real Madrid are second in the La Liga standings. Carlo Ancelotti's side are three points behind leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand.

