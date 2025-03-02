Barcelona star opens contract talks to stay until 2030 amid interest from Saudi Pro League and Premier League - Reports

Barcelona have initiated talks to tie Raphinha down to a new deal until 2030, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian forward has been in sensational form this season, registering 24 goals and 18 assists from 38 games across competitions.

Raphinha joined the Catalans from Leeds United in the summer of 2022. He dropped behind Lamine Yamal in the pecking order last season, and was heavily linked with an exit.

However, Hansi Flick's arrival has inspired a stunning revival, especially after the German manager decided to switch the 28-year-old to the right flank. That turned out to be a genius move, with Raphinha now enjoying the best season of his career.

The player has already turned heads in the Premier League, while clubs from the Saudi Pro League are also keeping stock of his rise. The Brazilian is under contract with Barcelona until 2027, but the club are already planning to hand him a new and improved deal.

The Catalans have tied the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Pau Cubarsi and Ronald Araujo down to new deals as they look to keep their core intact. The LaLiga giants are now planning to offer Raphinha a contract, which reflects his importance to the team.

Barcelona have already reached out to the player's camp with their opening proposal. They have offered the Brazilian a new five-year deal that will keep him at Camp Nou until 2030. An agreement hasn't been reached yet, with talks ongoing.

Will Barcelona sign a new left-forward this summer?

Barcelona remain interested in Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, according to Fichajes. The Catalans want to add more bite to their attack before the start of the new season and a new left-forward is on their agenda.

The LaLiga giants have long been linked with a move for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams. While the Spaniard remains a target, Diaz is also on the club's wish list.

The Colombian has been in fine form this season for Liverpool, registering 13 goals and four assists from 38 games across competitions. The 28-year-old is under contract at Anfield until 2027, but the Merseyside club are reportedly willing to let him go this summer for €70m.

Diaz is open to a move to Barcelona as well, but the Catalans will face competition from Atletico Madrid for his signature. Diego Simeone is also on the hunt for attacking reinforcements and is said to be interested in the Colombian.

