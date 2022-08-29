Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beaten and robbed by hooded men at his home - Reports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became the victim of a burglary at his home hours after Barcelona's win against Real Valladolid, according to Spanish daily El Pais.

Aubemayang continues to face an uncertain future at Barcelona, with just four days left in the transfer window. The arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha this summer have seen him fall out of favor at Camp Nou.

Chelsea have been credited with an interest in signing the 33-year-old in recent weeks. Manchester United have also been linked with a move for him as the window nears a close.

Aubameyang was, nevertheless, part of Barcelona's matchday squad to face Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday night (August 28). He remained an unused substitute as his team cruised to a 4-0 victory.

The Gabon international returned to his house in Castelldefels to rest after the game. However, he faced an unfortunate incident in the early hours of Monday, according to reports in Spain.

Aubameyang has suffered a violent robbery at his house this morning (August 29), according to the aforementioned source. At least four men are said to have infiltrated his home.

The thieves threatened the Barcelona forward with firearms and iron rods, as per the report. The culprits are also said to have intimidated the player's wife during the bulgary.

Aubameyang and his partner were threatened with weapons until the perpetrators gained access to a safe. They went on to steal several jews from them if the report is to be believed.

Several witnesses have claimed to have seen the thieves flee the area in a white Audi A3. The Catalonian police have begun the hunt for the culprits after being informed about the incident by Aubameyang's wife.

The incident is said to have taken place at around one in the morning.

The incident adds to Aubameyang's woes amid uncertain future at Barcelona

Aubameyang joined Barcelona from Premier League club Arsenal in January this year. He put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract with the hope of establishing himself as a key player for the Catalans.

The forward went on to make 23 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana during the second half of last season. He scored 13 goals and provided one assist in those matches.

However, Aubameyang has fallen down the pecking order under Xavi following Lewandowski and Raphinha's arrivals this summer. He has clocked just eight minutes of playing time so far this term.

