Barcelona star rejected chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and one other SPL club despite €100 million offer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and their Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal reportedly attempted to sign Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski this summer. Both clubs were looking to leverage his contract situation by offering him a chance to earn higher wages like players such as Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.
As per Mundo Deportivo (via GOAL), Lewandowski was offered a chance to earn €100 million yearly if he agreed to join either Al-Nassr or Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League. An offer that the veteran striker turned down as he looks to run down his current deal at the Camp Nou.
As the main striker in Hansi Flick's frontline, the Polish international has delivered in attack since joining Barcelona in the summer of July 2022. In 149 games, he has scored 101 goals and delivered 20 others for the Catalan side.
The 37-year-old also remains a key player for the La Liga giants this season, given his attacking experience. Meanwhile, the offer that Lewandowski rejected would have made him one of the best-paid players in the football world.
Considering that his current deal would expire at the end of the 2025-26 term, it was believed that Barcelona might be tempted to sell him. This is based on the idea that the LaLiga giants might have been looking to get a return on investment, having signed him from Bayern Munich for a reported €42 million in July 2022.
"I’m personally approaching my situation differently" - Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski on his game time this season
Robert Lewandowski has revealed that he will be approaching his game time situation differently this season. He also added that he's less focused and will discuss with Barcelona's hierarchy about his game minutes as the 2025-26 term progresses.
During a recent interview, the veteran striker reflected on his expectations at the Camp Nou this season. He said (via GOAL):
"This year, I’m personally approaching my situation differently: I’m not so focused on the number of minutes I get, and I’ll have conversations throughout the season...I don’t think I have to play by decree either: we have a squad that allows us to rotate, and that’s important. Sometimes it’s more important to focus on the quality of the minutes than the quantity. This season, we’ll constantly analyse how I’m feeling."
He added:
"Last season, I played a lot of games and at a high intensity. There were times when I felt very tired, and I was also injured towards the end of the season. We know that when the Champions League starts, there’s very little recovery time between games, and it’ll be important to manage the wear and tear well. I think this start to the season will be just as difficult as the last, so we have to be prepared."
Lewandowski made 52 appearances for the 2024-25 LaLiga champions last term. However, he's expected to witness a reduction in his playing minutes due to his age this season.