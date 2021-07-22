Barcelona star reluctant to reduce his wages despite bleak finances - Reports

Barcelona star left-back Jordi Alba is reluctant to reduce his wages despite other established players agreeing to do the same, according to Barca Blaugranes.

Established Barcelona stars, including Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué and Sergi Roberto, have all agreed to have their wages lowered due to the bleak financial situation Barcelona find themselves in.

Lionel Messi in particular has reportedly agreed to take a 50% pay cut in order to sign a new deal with the Catalan giants. Gerard Pique has an 'understanding' with Barcelona to follow Messi while Sergio Busquets is on his way to agreeing to a new deal with lowered wages.

But Jordi Alba is a different story. The 32-year-old left-back has not given any hints to Barcelona that he wants his wages lowered this summer.

The Blaugrana are hoping that Alba will change his views once he meets club president Joan Laporta. Barcelona are also hoping that the stubborn players will decide to reduce their wages once they see their captain Lionel Messi do the same in the coming days.

🗣[ @gerardromero🥇] | Piqué has already a accepted a more than 50% wage reduction. Busquets and Jordi Alba will talk to the club once they end their vacation. (Via: @ActualiteBarca) pic.twitter.com/53dok58SQV — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 17, 2021

Barcelona could take legal action against players who fail to lower their salary

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the last resort Barcelona have at their disposal is to take matters to court if players don't agree to lower their wages for next season. Though this would be a drastic step, the club might not have any other options left with them.

It is possible that Barcelona will lose the hearing. However, the club will still be able to register its players until the court gives its final verdict on the matter.

As reported by the Sun, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given the players a deadline until the 15th of August 2021 to agree on a reduction or face legal consequences for the same.

The Catalan giants are in a major financial crisis at the moment due to the ongoing global pandemic. Barcelona could be forced to sell some of their highest wage earners, including Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic and Neto, in order to balance the books.

Despite their financial woes, they have signed the likes of Sergio Agüero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay on free transfers to strengthen their squad for next season.

Barcelona ‘consider taking stars to court if they reject pay cuts'https://t.co/C6NW6qzJ2n — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 21, 2021

