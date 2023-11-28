Barcelona star Ronald Araujo makes transfer decision amid interest from Premier League clubs: Reports

Barcelona's defensive linchpin Ronald Araujo has reportedly made a decision about his future, amid growing interest from elite Premier League sides and Bayern Munich in Germany.

According to SPORT, German powerhouse Bayern Munich has cast an admiring glance towards the defender. Manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly sees an invaluable asset for fortifying his defensive ranks in Araujo.

Expand Tweet

As per the report, Araujo's inner circle has acknowledged Bayern's interest, corroborating the rumors emanating from Munich. However, links to his services have not been limited to Germany's borders. A clutch of Premier League clubs have also reportedly expressed a keen desire to enlist his services.

Amid the speculation, Araujo's stance has reportedly remained resolute. Still connected to Barcelona by a contract that extends until June 2026, his future seems securely anchored at Camp Nou. A prohibitive release clause - a staggering €1 billion - will also cause problems for any prospective suitors.

Expand Tweet

More than contractual obligations, it is Araujo's contentment at Camp Nou and his belief in Xavi's vision for the club that has reportedly cemented his loyalty.

Since donning the Blaugrana jersey in 2019, Araujo's journey has been marked by stellar performances. His tally of 124 appearances has shown his integral role in the team. This season alone, he has graced the pitch in 8 La Liga fixtures and thrice in the Champions League.

Sporting director Deco continues work towards contract extension for Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona

Deco's season with the Blaugrana has been marked by a series of critical priorities, chief among them being the future of Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder, previously on the cusp of becoming a high-profile departure, now finds himself at the heart of a complex contract extension negotiation.

The relationship between De Jong and Barcelona was once strained by transfer speculation, which saw the club push for his exit. However, this relationship is undergoing a period of delicate repair, and according to SPORT (via Football Espana), the responsibility falls on Deco's shoulders.

His objective is to solidify De Jong's commitment to Barca by the end of 2023 and secure a new contract for the midfielder. However, the path to this goal is reportedly full of hurdles, as direct communication between Deco and De Jong's representatives has, so far, been limited to telephonic interactions.

Moreover, Barcelona are not just focused on extending de Jong's stay. There is also a keen interest in revisiting discussions about deferring a portion of his salary or restructuring his existing contract, which currently extends until 2025.

Since joining Barcelona in 2019, De Jong's influence has been undeniable. In nearly 200 appearances for the Blaugrana, including seven in La Liga this season, the midfielder has scored 16 goals.