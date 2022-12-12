Barcelona star's contract situation causes divide between club and coaching staff - Reports

Barcelona officials and coaching staff are on the same page regarding Sergi Roberto's contract extension, according to journalist Toni Juanmarti [via Catalan outlet Beteve.cat].

Roberto put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension ahead of the 2022-23 season. As he now enters the final six months of his current deal, there are uncertainties about his future at Camp Nou.

The versatile full-back, who joined Barcelona 16 years ago, is said to be keen to continue his spell at the club. Manager Xavi also appears to be in favor of retaining his services beyond the end of the season.

However, not everyone at the Catalan club is prepared to hand Roberto a new contract. According to the aforementioned source, there is a difference of opinion between the club officials and coaching staff about it.

There was reportedly a rift between the Barcelona hierarchy and coaching staff when they discussed Roberto's contract extension earlier this year as well. While the player was eventually handed a new deal, it remains to be seen if that will be the case this time around.

As per the report, negotiations over a new contract for the 30-year-old have not yet begun. It has raised concerns about the defender's future with the Blaugrana, who currently sit atop the La Liga table.

Roberto, known for his versatility, has made 12 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this season. He found the back of the net twice and registered as many assists in those matches.

The Spain international, though, suffered a shoulder injury in the weeks leading up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was also thus not a part of Luis Enrique's La Roja squad for the tournament in Qatar.

Roberto not prepared to take another wage cut to stay at Barcelona

Roberto is said to be determined to continue his journey with Barcelona, a club he joined as a 13-year-old. He also believes he has the ability to continue playing European football for at least two more years.

However, the Spaniard is not prepared to take a wage cut to extend his deal with the Catalans, as per Juanmarti. He had already taken a 60% salary reduction when he signed a contract extension in June.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Roberto is in line to take over as the club's new captain should Sergio Busquets leave in the near future. It is expected to attract criticism from the fans, which would then cause headaches for the club.

