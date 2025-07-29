Barcelona star's stance on exit from club amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr comes to light: Reports

Andreas Christensen is unwilling to leave Barcelona despite reported interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. This comes as the 2024-25 La Liga champions were reportedly exploring the possibility of offloading the Danish centre-back this summer.
According to SPORT (via Barca Universal), Christensen has declined all offers from clubs that have indicated interest in signing him. He is also looking to stay and honor his contractual agreement with the Catalan side.
Blaugrana have been eager to sell some players from Hansi Flick's squad to register new signings for the upcoming season. However, they've struggled to offload those they want to sell, including Christensen.
The 26-year-old has struggled to remain fit in recent times, making only six appearances across competitions last season due to a prolonged tendon injury. Meanwhile, the duo of Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez are arguably ahead of him in the centre-back pecking order.
Therefore, Barcelona reportedly hoped he would leave the club this summer in search of a fresh start. His potential sale was also expected to help generate funds and reduce the wage bill, considering his €12 million annual salary.
However, Christensen is prepared to remain at Camp Nou till June 2026, the expiration period of his current deal. In 80 appearances across competitions, he has delivered four goals and three assists for the La Liga Giants.
Inaki Williams breaks the silence on Nico Williams' failed move to Barcelona.
Inaki Williams has claimed that much of what has been told about his brother, Nico Williams, is a fallacy. He also alleged a false media campaign was carried out about his brother's failed move to Barcelona.
Speaking in a recent interview, Inaki said (via Barca Universal on X):
"My brother not joining Barça? Much of what has been said about Nico is a lie... They have carried out a media campaign thinking it would work for them. They have dirtied many things."
The left-winger was linked with a potential move to the Camp Nou this summer. However, the deal collapsed, and he recently signed a 10-year contract, potentially keeping him at Athletic Club till June 2035.