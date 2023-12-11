Ronaldo Araujo could reportedly consider a move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024 if Barcelona don't match his ambitions this season.

According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg (h/t Mundo Deportivo), Thomas Tuchel and Bayern's sporting director, Christoph Freund, held a phone call with Araujo. They have made it clear that they want to sign him this summer to strengthen their backline.

Bayern could be open to setting aside €100 million in transfer fees to bring the Uruguay international to Bavaria. However, he has apparently told Bayern to wait until at least the summer of 2024.

Araujo reportedly doesn't want to leave Barcelona in January and is happy at the club. However, he could leave the club if they don't evolve to his liking over the course of the 2023-24 season, as per the report.

Araujo's contract runs until the summer of 2026 and it entails a huge €1,000 million release clause. He is evidently one of Xavi Hernandez's key men in defense, having made 77 appearances for the club since his appointment in November 2021.

Araujo (24) missed a few games at the start of the season due to a muscle injury but has since been a regular feature in Barca's XI. He has featured 14 times across competitions during that time, captaining the club on three occasions.

Girona dominate Barcelona to overtake Real Madrid

Girona have been the surprise package of the season so far, and with every passing gameweek, they seem to be proving their credentials as title challengers.

An away LaLiga game against Barcelona was, according to some, supposed to be a reality check for Michel's side. However, they aced the tests with flying colors, beating Xavi Hernandez's outfit by a 4-2 scoreline on Sunday (10 December).

Artem Dovbyk opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Robert Lewandowski scored a header from a corner kick to level matters seven minutes later. Miguel Gutierrez (40') and substitute Valery Fernandez (80') scored to put the visitors 3-1 up.

Ilkay Gundogan's stoppage time goal gave Barca some hope but Christhian Stuani's strike (90+5') sealed the contest in Girona's favor. Girona kept 47% of the ball and managed as many big chances as Barcelona (5). The latter, however, missed all of them.

Girona now lead the league after 16 games with 41 points, leading Real Madrid by two points and Barcelona by seven.