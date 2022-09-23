Barcelona star set to be ruled out for several weeks after picking up injury: Reports

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde could miss several weeks of football after picking up an injury in France’s Nations League win on Thursday (September 22), Catalan outlet ARA has claimed.

Kounde was included in Didier Deschamps’ France XI when they squared off against League 1 Group A rivals Austria on matchday five of their UEFA Nations League campaign. Les Bleus came away with a 2-0 victory, but Kounde left the field in agony after only 23 minutes of play, with Arsenal’s William Saliba replacing him.

According to the aforementioned source, preliminary scans have shown a hamstring injury. Although further tests are yet to be carried out, it is believed that the untimely injury could rule Kounde out for several weeks. This means that Barcelona could be without Kounde for October 16’s blockbuster clash against La Liga leaders and arch-nemesis Real Madrid.

Barcelona boss Xavi has used Kounde primarily as a right-back this season and has had a lot of success. His absence could see new addition Hector Bellerin fill in for him at right-back, but the former Gunner reportedly does not instill as much confidence as Kounde. Ronald Araujo could also be in contention to fill in for Kounde at right-back.

Kounde, who joined from Sevilla for a €50 million fee in July 2022, has featured in five games for Barca across competitions this season, claiming three assists.

Barcelona will face a slew of high-quality opponents in tricky October

October could turn out to be a rather difficult month for the Blaugrana, with them playing a whopping nine games over the course of 30 days. They start the month with a clash against Mallorca in La Liga on October 1. Three days later, Inter Milan host them at the San Siro for their Champions League Group C clash.

On October 9, Celta Vigo will come to town before they host Inter Milan on matchday four of their Champions League Group C encounter. On October 16, Real Madrid will host Barcelona for the first El Clasico of the season. Barca will also play Bayern Munich in the Champions League (October 26) and Villarreal (October 19), Athletic Bilbao (October 23), and Valencia (October 30) in La Liga.

