Barcelona star set to turn down Saudi Arabia transfer due to political reasons: Reports

Barcelona star Sergi Roberto reportedly wishes to not join the Saudi Pro League in the summer transfer window due to political reasons.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou, with his contract set to expire this summer. However, a report from the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims that Saudi Arabia will not be the player's next destination.

Roberto's wife, Coral Simanovich, who works as a model, is from Israel and is employed in the United States. With the ongoing feud in the Gaza strip and Saudi Arabia backing Palestine, Roberto thinks it would be unsafe for his family to move to the Middle East.

The report further claims that it's unlikely for the Catalan side to offer the former Spain international a fresh deal at Barcelona. Resultantly, it is expected that the midfielder, who has also played at right-back, could end up in the MLS next season (via One Football).

This season, Roberto has made just six La Liga appearances, bagging three goals and an assist. Overall, he's played 363 matches for his club across competitions after coming through the youth setup, scoring 19 goals and 41 assists.

Roberto has also won La Liga seven times and the UEFA Champions League twice, among others with the Blaugrana.

Ruben Neves opens up about how he nearly joined Barcelona before Al-Hilal transfer

Ruben Neves

Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves, meanwhile, has opened up about how he nearly joined Barcelona from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2023. The Catalan club were looking for a new pivot following the departure of Sergio Busquets, and Neves was a strong candidate for the role.

Amid interest from Arsenal as well, the Portuguese star opted to join his current Saudi Arabian outfit for a reported £47 million. In an interview with SPORT, he said (via Barca News Network):

“I was close to three clubs, and ultimately it didn’t happen, which saddened me and helped me make the decision to go to Al Hilal.

“I didn’t want to mention names, but Barcelona was one of the hottest and it wasn’t a lie. It was close to happening, like it did with Arsenal. Then there was another club outside of England.”

He added:

“These were events that accumulated, and then, with this golden opportunity, I had no doubts about accepting it. I was already hardened by transfers that didn’t happen.”

Since moving to the Middle East, Neves has played 28 matches across competitions, contributing with four goals and six assists. His team is now top of the Saudi Pro League, seven points ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.