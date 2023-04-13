Barcelona star unwilling to leave despite interest from Premier League clubs - Reports

Barcelona star Ansu Fati is reportedly unwilling to leave the Blaugrana despite interest from Premier League clubs.

As reported by Spanish media outlet Fichajes, Fati believes that he still has a future at Camp Nou. The report claims that the youngster is ready to wait for his opportunities at Barcelona and become a key player for the Catalan giants.

Fati has been strongly linked with an exit from Barca in recent months following his lack of prominence in the first team. The Spaniard has started just 13 games across competitions this season while coming on from the bench on 28 occasions.

With just seven goals and three assists to his name, the 20-year-old has been far from thoroughly impressive. With Barcelona's financial situation pretty much well-documented, Fati has attracted plenty of interest from across Europe.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive There is a good chance that both Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati will be sold by Barcelona this summer.



(Source: There is a good chance that both Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati will be sold by Barcelona this summer.(Source: @fansjavimiguel 🚨There is a good chance that both Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati will be sold by Barcelona this summer.(Source: @fansjavimiguel) https://t.co/lV5mWD3mRk

It has been claimed that the highly-rated forward could be on his way to the Premier League with a number of top English clubs registering their interest. However, he old appears to have made up his mind on staying at his boyhood club and fight for his place.

Fati looked like a superstar in the making when he broke through the youth ranks and made his first-team debut for Barca.

Aged 16 years and 298 days, he became the second-youngest player to debut for the club, only 18 days older than Vicenç Martínez in 1941. He also went on to become Barcelona's youngest goalscorer ever and the third-youngest scorer in the history of La Liga.

However, injuries have not been kind to the prodigy as he has missed a total of 86 games already at such an early age, which has hampered his progress.

Barcelona monitoring La Masia graduate who has verbal agreement with La Liga rivals

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring the situation of highly-rated Girona full-back and La Masia graduate Arnau Martinez.

According to SPORT (via Barca Universal), the Blaugrana are keen on the full-back, who has already agreed personal terms with La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

Martinez has a minimum release clause of €20 million in his contract, but Atletico Madrid are looking to lower the figure. Barca are reportedly studying the situation carefully and will be ready to pounce if the deal between Girona and Atletico Madrid collapses.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona like Arnau Martínez, but for now have not taken the step to approach him. [sport] #fcblive Barcelona like Arnau Martínez, but for now have not taken the step to approach him. [sport] #fcblive https://t.co/kvBKPsgDXl

Martinez has made 24 league appearances for Girona this season and has scored three goals and provided two assists.

Poll : 0 votes