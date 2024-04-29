Barcelona star Vitor Roque made incredible body fat transformation after intense training following his arrival as details emerge: Reports

Barcelona star Vitor Roque has reportedly undergone intense training since joining the club in January, leading to an incredible body transformation.

After scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in 25 Brazilian Serie A games for his former club Athletico Paranaense, the Blaugrana came calling for his services. The 19-year-old's move to Spain cost Barca some €30 million last summer. However, they have certainly put their faith in the teenager, placing a release clause of €500 million on his head.

Roque has an impressive seven-and-a-half-year deal with Barcelona and is widely expected to become one of their shining stars in the coming years. However, life in Catalonia hasn't started easily for the Brazilian striker. He has already made 11 La Liga appearances this season, scoring just two goals. He has also picked up a red card.

He seems to be working on himself though as new reports have emerged regarding Roque's body transformation since he arrived at the club. According to a report from Que Thi Jugues (via Barca Universal), the forward joined up with his new teammates while keeping a body fat percentage of 14%.

This was believed to be higher than other players at the club, which pushed him to undergo "intense training". Now, Roque is rumored to have only a 9% body fat percentage, which is said to be "the ideal level for an elite player".

Roque happens to be struggling with playing time, as he has started only two games since he joined Barcelona. This has led to reports about a potential loan move. When manager Xavi Hernandez was asked about this, he said (via Tribuna):

"At the end of the season, we will decide what is best for each player. For Roque, it is not easy to come from Brazil and make the decision directly. It takes time and adaptation takes time. At the end of the season, we will decide."

Roque remained on the bench when Barcelona lost 3-2 against Real Madrid away in La Liga in their last game.

Barcelona set to take on Valencia in La Liga

Barcelona are now on the brink of ending the season without a trophy following their loss to Real Madrid on April 21. They will host Valencia on Monday, April 29. Los Blancos have already played their match this weekend, securing a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad. The win sees them sit 14 points above Barca in the La Liga standings.

Barca, themselves, sit in third place with 70 points, only one point behind Girona but they have a game in hand over both sides above them. The La Liga title appears to be out of their hands at this point. They will still hope to consolidate their end of the season with some impressive performances.

A win against Valencia would certainly go a long way in improving their form before they play Girona, Real Sociedad, and Almeria. Xavi has decided to stay on at the club, reversing his earlier decision to leave, and he will want to end the season on a high note.