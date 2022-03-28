Barcelona star wants parity with Ferran Torres to sign contract extension - Reports

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is reportedly demanding a similar wage package to that of Ferran Torres if he is to extend his contract with the club. The defender's deal with the Catalan giants is set to expire in 2023.

According to El Nacional, Ronald Araujo is keen to stay with the Catalans but is reportedly reluctant to accept the club's current proposal. The Uruguayan defender is seeking wages similar to that of Ferran Torres, who is believed to be earning £2.4 million per year.

Ronald Araujo joined Barcelona B from Uruguayan club Boston River in 2018. The 23-year-old was promoted to the club's senior team during the 2019-20 season. He became a regular starter for the Catalan giants last season. He made 33 appearances in all competitions and helped the club win the Copa del Rey.

Araujo has grown from strength-to-strength this season, forming a formidable partnership with Gerard Pique at the heart of Barcelona's defense. His consistent performances have helped propel Xavi's side to third place in the La Liga table and the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The Uruguayan has made 33 appearances across competitions this season, scoring four goals. Along with the likes of Gavi, Pedri, Ansu Fati, and Frenkie de Jong, Araujo is seen as the future of the club.

Ronald Araujo, however, has a little over a year left on his contract with Barcelona. He has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal due to the club's reluctance to meet his wage demands.

The Spanish giants have reportedly informed the 23-year-old that they lack the funds to increase their offer. This could potentially pave the way for a move away from the club for the young defender.

Barça Worldwide



Sevilla

Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid



Ronald Araujo's last three League goals for Barcelona: Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid. Big. Game. Player.

Manchester United could take advantage of Ronald Araujo's contract situation at Barcelona

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

According to Si, Manchester United are preparing a bid to bring Ronald Araujo to Old Trafford. The Red Devils have reportedly grown frustrated with the inconsistent performances of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly.

The Premier League giants have endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign. They currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League and were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 stage by Atletico Madrid.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz

#FCB



Via (🟡): ✍ (ARAÚJO): Barcelona clearly cannot match the offers made by the English clubs to Ronald Araújo but Barça's offer is close enough for the player to say yes to the renewal.Via (🟡): @JoanPoquiEraso [md] ✍ (ARAÚJO): Barcelona clearly cannot match the offers made by the English clubs to Ronald Araújo but Barça's offer is close enough for the player to say yes to the renewal.#FCB 🇺🇾Via (🟡): @JoanPoquiEraso [md] https://t.co/9zI5zNidaL

The club are therefore expected to undergo a rebuild this summer and are likely to prioritize the signing of a defender, midfielder, and striker. United are believed to be preparing a £33 million bid for Ronald Araujo.

The Barcelona star is rumored to be keen to stay at Camp Nou and be part of Xavi's project. But he could be enticed into a move away from the club if he receives a mammoth offer from Manchester United.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar