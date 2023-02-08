Barcelona star wants to stay despite enormous offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets wants to stay at Camp Nou despite interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. The Spaniard's contract expires at the end of the season and he is yet to pen a new deal.

As per a report in SPORT, Busquets wants to stay beyond the end of the ongoing season at Barcelona. Xavi is urging him to stay for another season before moving elsewhere.

Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr and MLS club Inter Miami CF were leading the race for his signature and were confident of luring him away. However, the Spanish publication claims the midfielder is set to reject both offers.

Busquets was quizzed by the media in January regarding his future at the club, and he claimed that the focus was on the next game and not his future. He said ahead of the Supercopa de España final:

"I have not decided anything. The important thing is the present. We are very focused on tomorrow's final. I wouldn't say it at a press conference either. A final is played tomorrow. I put the final before my future."

Barcelona want Sergio Busquets to stay

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has confirmed that the club are open to offering him a new contract should he decide to stay. The Catalan side still believe that the midfielder has a lot to offer to the club.

Alemany recently told the media:

"Busi knows the consideration that is given to him, he is an institution for the club and for the members. He ends his contract but it is a circumstance that he will assess. Between Xavi and him they will make that decision when they consider it and we will support him, and if he stays, fantastic."

Xavi has been pushing Busquets to stay beyond the season and told the media last week:

"The decision will be his. We are waiting. He is a very important person for the club, both on and off the field. He has earned the fact that he can decide his future. I will be delighted if he stayed for another year."

