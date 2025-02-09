Barcelona star yet to be paid wages owed from last season - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is yet to receive his salary from last season, according to Relevo. The report also adds that the Dutchman is the highest-paid player at Camp Nou.

De Jong has been an enigma for the Catalans of late. The 27-year-old was once an integral part of the starting XI for the LaLiga giants, but that is no longer the case right now.

De Jong was heavily linked with an exit from Barcelona last summer but ended up staying. He missed the start of the 2024-25 campaign with an ankle injury and has struggled to break into Hansi Flick's team so far.

Trending

The Dutchman has registered two goals and one assist from 22 games across competitions this season but has started just seven of them. Interestingly, the player's contract with the Catalans expires at the end of the next campaign and he is yet to sign a new deal.

The LaLiga giants offered him a new deal last year, but it was reportedly retracted after the player failed to respond. Negotiations for a new deal are currently at a standstill, with De Jong aware that he will have to take a significant pay cut to sign a new deal.

The Dutchman reportedly earns €485,000 per week, including bonuses. Barcelona are ready to extend his stay at Camp Nou, but only in a reduced pay package.

Will Frenkie de Jong sign a new deal with Barcelona?

Frenkie de Jong

Recent reports have suggested that Hansi Flick wants Frenkie de Jong to continue his stay at Barcelona. The German manager has his team firing on all cylinders and has an enviable ensemble at his disposal.

While De Jong isn't a guaranteed starter yet, Flick believes that the Dutchman can be an asset once he regains full form. As such, the German is keen for the player to stay and has even urged the Catalans to tie him down to a new deal.

The LaLiga giants recently completed the renewals of Ronald Araujo, Gavi, and Pedri and are all set to turn their attention to De Jong. One of Flick's first requests while taking charge of Barcelona last summer was for the Dutchman to stay.

The German manager apparently considers the player one of the best in his position in Europe, even though he hasn't been in his element of late. The German manager expects De Jong to eventually replace Marc Casado in the team for crucial games this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback