Barcelona step up interest in Bundesliga star with Hansi Flick keen on completing deal at all cost: Reports

Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of Jonathan Tah this summer, according to Fichajes. The report adds that Hansi Flick is keen to add the 29-year-old to his roster this summer.

Tah's contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires at the end of this campaign and the player has clarified that he won't sign a new deal. The German has been a rock at the back for Xabi Alonso's side, and played a key role in their league and cup triumphs last season.

Tah has been in the thick of things this season as well, registering 35 appearances across competitions, including 34 starts. The Catalans are pleased with his efforts and believe his attributes will make him a fine fit in their squad.

The report adds that the two parties have already reached an agreement and Tah will ply his trade at Camp Nou next season. However, no deal has been signed yet.

The LaLiga giants are well stocked at the back following Ronald Araujo's recent renewal. However, the futures of Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen remain up in the air.

The Danish defender has registered just one appearance across competitions for Barcelona this season, and remains linked with an exit. Jonathan Tah could be an excellent replacement for Christensen.

The Catalans returned to LaLiga's 1:1 rule in January but their financial situation remains tender. As such, Barcelona will also welcome the opportunity to sign the German defender for free.

Are Barcelona eyeing a Brazilian right-back?

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Flamengo right-back Wesley Franca, according to reports (via TeamTalk). Hansi Flick has deployed Jules Kounde in the position to good effect so far.

The Frenchman has registered three goals and seven assists from 38 games across competitions. However, Kounde is a center back by profession and has only been covering in the position.

The Catalans now want a specialist for the job and have reportedly set their sights on Franca. The 21-year-old has caught the eye with the Brazilian club this season.

The LaLiga giants are pleased with his efforts and are already preparing an offer to prise him away. It is believed that the Brazilian also prefers to move to Barcelona and has already turned down Liverpool's advances to secure his dream transfer.

Manchester United and Zenit St. Petersburg are said to be in the race as well. However, as things stand, the Catalans have an advantage in the race for Franca.

