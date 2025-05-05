Barcelona step up transfer interest in 18-year-old LaLiga prodigy after failed move last summer: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring the situation of 18-year-old Mallorca striker Marc Domenech this summer. The Catalans tried to sign him last summer, but the deal did not go through.

Marc Domenech rose from the ranks of the RCD Mallorca B team before making six LaLiga appearances for the first team this season. The youngster has scored nine times in 26 outings for the club's B team across competitions. Barcelona have reportedly been eyeing Domenech's signing since last summer and made an offer worth €500,000. However, Mallorca wanted €1.5 million for the striker, ultimately leading to the deal falling.

According to SPORT (h/t Tribal Football), Barcelona have reopened talks with Mallorca to sign Marc Domenech in the upcoming summer transfer window. The catalyst was Domenech changing his agent, and Pini Zahavi coming into the picture. Zahavi has a great working relationship with the Catalans as the agent of Robert Lewandowski and coach Hansi Flick.

Therefore, Barcelona are hoping to secure the 18-year-old Spaniard's signature with Zahavi's help. Domenech can begin playing in Barca Atletic and develop into an ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who's in the twilight of his career. The Catalan side can benefit from having more options in the attack, which could provide some rest to the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as well.

However, Barca could be expected to pay Marc Domenech's reported release clause of €4 million. His current contract runs until June 2029.

Manchester United are interested in signing Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo: Reports

Ronald Araujo - Source: Getty

According to reports from Spain via The People's Person, Manchester United are eyeing a deal for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo this summer. The Uruguayan renewed his contract with the Catalans until 2031 in January this year, but transfer interest in him continues to make the rounds.

Araujo was absent for the first half of the season owing to a hamstring injury. The defender returned to action in the second half, recording 22 appearances across competitions. However, he has not been a consistent starter for the Catalans as Hansi Flick has relied on the centre-back pairing of Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi this season.

Yet, Ronald Araujo remains an important part of the Blaugrana squad, and letting him go could harm the backline. He provides the much-needed experience that a young Pau Cubarsi lacks, and has the age factor over 33-year-old Inigo Martinez. As such, the Catalans should tread with caution before letting him go.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could benefit from signing a centre-back like Ronald Araujo, given their weaknesses. The Uruguayan has a reported release clause of €65 million, but a better price can be negotiated with Barcelona. If the Red Devils can bring in more money by winning the Europa League and securing a spot in the UCL, the transfer could become more likely.

