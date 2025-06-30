Barcelona stop negotiations to sign Nico Williams due to completely unacceptable demands from him and agent: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly put negotiations for the transfer of long-time target Nico Williams this summer on hold after deeming his demands to be unacceptable. The Spanish youngster has been strongly linked with the LaLiga champions ahead of the commencement of the 2025-26 season.
Mundo Deportivo journalist Fernando Polo has reported that talks will not progress at this time due to specific registration demands from Williams' camp. The Catalan giants consider the demands from the Athletic Club star to be over the top and will not proceed with negotiations to sign him.
Barcelona tried to sign Nico Williams last summer after his exploits in Euro 2024 but failed to land the fleet-footed forward, who decided to spend another year at his boyhood club. They have retained an interest in the 22-year-old and reactivated contacts this summer on essentially the same terms as they agreed on last year.
Williams wants specific guarantees of registration with the club, having witnessed the troubles faced by Dani Olmo and Pau Victor last summer. The Catalan giants are unhappy with these demands and are not prepared to put them into writing after offering him only a verbal assurance.
La Blaugrana were prepared to trigger the €62 million release clause in Williams' contract after July 1st but will hold off on doing so for now. The Spaniard has interest from several teams across Europe, including Bayern Munich and others in the Premier League, as he weighs up his future. He has faced serious antagonism from Athletic Club fans after news of his potential move to Barcelona came out, but they will not be so critical of a move abroad.
Barcelona star sends warning to the club amid transfer talk: Reports
Barcelona captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has sent a warning to the club's management that he will not be forced out this summer, as per Diario Sport. The German goalkeeper has been linked with a move away from the club this summer but appears keen to remain there.
The report related by GSFN has revealed that Ter Stegen has asked the club to either terminate his contract by paying him off or leave him to fight for his place in the squad. He has two years left on his deal with La Blaugrana, and a contract termination would mean that he has to be paid his salaries for those two years this summer.
Barcelona have already signed Joan Garcia from Espanyol and plan on extending Wojciech Szczesny's contract beyond this summer. Ter Stegen, 33, believes he can still play his way into the squad if given a chance, and is prepared to stay and fight for his shirt.