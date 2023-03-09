Barcelona submit enquiry to sign 31-year-old Belgian international: Reports

Barcelona have looked into the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund's Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier, according to Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana are first in the La Liga standings and enjoy a nine-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. They are hopeful of maintaining their place at the top of the table and winning their first league title since 2019.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also determined to continue building on the foundation set by manager Xavi. The club intend to further strengthen their squad in the summer as they eye more silverware in the coming years.

Joan Laporta, the Catalans' president, recently revealed that signing a new right-back is high on the club's agenda ahead of the summer transfer window. Sergi Roberto is the only senior right-back on their roster, while Jules Kounde has been deployed in the position on several occasions this season.

It appears Barcelona have already drawn up a list of potential targets to bolster their options in the position. According to the aforementioned source, Meunier is a player of interest to them.

The La Liga giants have already enquired about the Belgium international's availability, as per the report. The player in question has a contract with Borussia Dortmund until the end of next season.

As Meunier enters the final year of his contract, there is a feeling that the Bundesliga club will let him leave for a considerably lower fee. Although the right-back has offers from Serie A, he is reportedly keen to move to Camp Nou.

Meunier has been on Dortmund's books since joining them from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer in 2020. He has made 74 appearances across competitions for the club, while contributing towards 11 goals in the process. However, he has been restricted to just 564 minutes of league action this season.

Thomas Meunier is not the only right-back on Barcelona's radar

Thomas Meunier is not the only right-back Barcelona have enquired about. As per the said report, they have also probed the availability of Manchester United's Diogo Dalot and Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard.

Like Meunier, Dalot's contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of next season. The English giants are keen to tie him down to a new deal, but interest from elsewhere is said to have slowed down the negotiations.

Manchester United are thus concerned that the Portugal international could leave the club this summer. The Blaugrana are said to be keeping tabs on the defender's situation at Old Trafford.

Pavard, though, is said to be edging closer to signing a fresh deal with Bayern.

