Barcelona could reportedly miss out on Athletico Paranaense wonderkid Vitor Roque, with Arsenal and AC Milan prepared to pay more for the striker.

According to El Nacional, the initial €35 million valuation of Roque, 18, looks set to be raised amid interest from the Gunners and the Rossonerri. Barca president Joan Laporta has met the forward's agent and has had a verbal agreement.

However, Barcelona's deal is on standby as other potential suitors enter the fray, including Arsenal and Milan. The Blaugrana are convinced Roque can become world-class, and their director of football Mateu Alemany is doing his utmost to bring him to the Camp Nou.

Roque is also viewed as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski. He has bagged five goals and two assists in ten appearances across competitions. The Brazilian is eliciting comparisons with former Barca striker Sergio Aguero. His 5' 6" frame allows him to drop into half-spaces and create issues in and around the box.

Barcelona are trying to comply with Financial Fair Play rules heading into the summer transfer window. La Liga president Javier Tebas has told them that they need to reduce their wage bill by €200 million.

Barca boss Xavi is growing concerned about the lack of movement in the potential deal. Roque appears to be the club's main attacking target, so Arsenal and Milan's interest is problematic.

Arsenal among multiple Premier League clubs monitoring Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

The Gunners have an interest in Ousmane Dembele.

According to 90min, Arsenal are one of four Premier League clubs keeping an eye on Ousmane Dembele's situation at Barcelona. The French winger has just over a year left on his contract at the Camp Nou.

Much of Dembele's spell with the Blaugrana has been blighted by injuries. He's currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and hasn't featured since January. The Frenchman has made 28 appearances, scoring eight goals and contributing seven assists.

Arsenal are joined by Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester City in keeping tabs on Dembele. The attacker left Barca last summer before signing a two-year deal.

His injury problems have become an issue, though, with the La Liga giants unable to rely on him. However, Dembele is one of the most dangerous attackers when he's at his best.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is looking to add more creativity to his squad ahead of next season's UEFA Champions League. Dembele also boasts proven European experience.

