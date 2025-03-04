Barcelona suffer major setback as 20-year-old star a doubt for crunch UEFA Champions League clash against Benfica: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly suffered a major setback ahead of their upcoming Champions League match against Benfica tomorrow (March 4). The Blaugrana will travel to Lisbon for the Round of 16 tie against the Portuguese giants, but they may not have 20-year-old midfielder Gavi in the team.

The young Spaniard broke into the Barca first team in 2021 and has since been an instrumental player for the club. He suffered a serious long-term injury that kept him out of contention from November 2023 until October 2024. Since his return from the cruciate ligament tear, he has been a regular part of their starting lineup, making 24 appearances so far.

However, an emerging report from SPORT journalist Toni Juanmarti (via BarcaUniversal on X) has revealed that Gavi has become a doubt for Barca's match against Benfica. The 20-year-old did not spend time in training with the rest of the team after picking up a fever.

It is worth noting that Gavi has not played in Barcelona's last two La Liga games. He stayed on the bench for their 2-0 win against Las Palmas on February 22 and remained there for the 4-0 win against Real Sociedad on March 2. It seems as though the midfielder's illness has not subsided, and it is unlikely that he will play against Benfica.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick wary about Benfica draw

Barcelona have been drawn against Benfica for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. Both sides faced off on January 21 in the group stage, where Barca won 5-4 in Portugal, and Hansi Flick sees reason to be wary.

Speaking after the draw was announced, he admitted that it would be a tough game, telling the press (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I think it’s a tough game, Benfica plays very well. They’re strong, and we’ve seen that they know their opponents very well lately. It’s not easy to measure up to them. I don’t think they’re an easy opponent at all.

“It’s not easy, it’s very difficult, but there are no excuses. But you have to take into account the quality of the other teams. The level of the rivals we have in front of us is fantastic.”

Barcelona will hope to enjoy another win at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, where they won earlier in the season. However, the Portuguese giants are currently second in Liga Portugal and would be looking to use their domestic form against the Catalan giants.

