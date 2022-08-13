Barcelona superstar effectively won't get paid for whole season after agreeing to another wage cut: Reports

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique’s new wage cut effectively means that he will not be receiving any money for the 2022-23 season.

Gerard Pique was the first Barcelona player to offer to take a pay cut to help the club register its new signings. Pique had already lowered his wage once to help the club and is understood to have agreed to take another drastic reduction in wages.

The 35-year old’s new deal is expected to be negotiated in the coming days and will see him earn a wage for the 2023-24 season, which will be the final year of the contract.

Apart from Pique, Sergio Busquets had also agreed to take a pay cut to help the club register new signings earlier. Barcelona have signed the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kouinde, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha in the current transfer window.

The activation of a fourth economic lever in the form of the sale of the club’s 24.5% stake in Barca Studios allowed them to register several new signings. Regardless, the final details regarding Pique’s new deal are yet to be thrashed out.

Barcelona to register Jules Kounde after agreeing to departures

The Spanish club will be delighted after registering all but one of their new players. The likes of Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto have also been added to the squad after agreeing new contracts. Xavi Hernandez will see his team open their La Liga campaign with a fixture against Rayo Vallecano.

The fact remains that Barcelona are still in a delicate financial situation. However, the manager will not be concerned much for the time being simply because he can count on the new signings. The likes of Lewandowski, Kessie, Raphinha and Kounde are world-class players who can change games for the Blaugrana.

Furthermore, Barcelona only need to confirm one departure for every further renewal/new signing that they make this summer. Alex Collado is already scheduled to join Elche on loan, which will allow the club to register Kounde as well. Further sales of players such as Umtiti and Frenkie de Jong will allow Barcelona to make more signings as well.

One player that is understood to be on their radar is Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese is yet another player who can improve the team drastically.

